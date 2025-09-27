Saad Habib reaches final of Sri Lanka Amateur Golf Championship

Saad Habib Malik pictured after winning the 64th Pakistan Amateur Golf Championship at the Defence Authority Country and Golf Club in Karachi on September 7, 2025. — Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Saad Habib Malik booked his place in the final of the 134th Sri Lanka Amateur Golf Championship after defeating Sri Lanka’s Reshan Algama in the semifinals at the Royal Colombo Golf Club.

Habib sealed a commanding 4-up victory on the 16th hole in Saturday’s semifinal, a performance powered by four birdies and a remarkable eagle on the par-5 seventh.

His aggressive play and calm temperament under pressure carried him through to the 36-hole final.

Earlier in the tournament, Habib produced one of the standout performances of the championship when he overpowered India’s Vivaan Ubhayakar in the quarterfinals, clinching a 5-up win on the 14th hole with the help of five birdies.

Pakistan’s other representative, Nouman Ilyas, could not advance beyond the quarterfinals as he was beaten by Reshan Algama.

In Sunday’s final, Habib will face Sri Lanka’s Chanaka Perera, who advanced after winning the other semifinal.

The title decider will be contested over 36 holes, testing both players’ stamina and composure in what promises to be a thrilling finale.

Habib enters the match on the back of strong form. Earlier this month, he staged a sensational comeback to capture the 64th Pakistan Amateur Golf Championship.

Despite slipping to 15th place after a disappointing second round that included a costly mistake on the 8th hole, Habib fought back with a steady 73 in the third round.

Starting the final day in sixth place, he delivered his best golf of the week—firing six birdies against two bogeys for a 4-under-par 68. His four-round total of 294 (+6) edged out Sri Lanka’s Danushan Kanas Kumar by a single stroke.

The victory was sealed with three consecutive birdies on the 15th, 16th, and 17th holes. “His resilience and composure under pressure were outstanding,” the Pakistan Golf Federation said in praise of his triumph.