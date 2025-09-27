FA to review pitch-side safety after death of Billy Vigar

An undated picture of Arsenal academy player Billy Vigar. — Instagram/ billy.vigar

LONDON: The Football Association (FA) announced on Friday that it will review pitch-side safety measures across the National League system following the tragic death of Arsenal academy player Billy Vigar.

The 21-year-old striker, who was on loan at seventh-tier club Chichester City, suffered a fatal brain injury during an Isthmian League match against Wingate & Finchley last Saturday.

According to reports, Vigar struck his head on a concrete barrier beside the pitch.

He was placed in an induced coma and underwent surgery on Tuesday in a bid to save his life, but despite medical efforts, he passed away early Thursday morning.

In response, the FA confirmed it would immediately examine the safety of perimeter walls and boundaries at grounds within the National League system.

“We will now conduct an immediate review, working with leagues, clubs and relevant stakeholders across the game, focusing on the safety of perimeter walls and boundaries around pitches,” the governing body said in a statement.

“This will include exploring ways we can support clubs in identifying and implementing additional measures at their stadiums to reduce potential safety risks.”

This weekend’s FA Cup and other national competitions will pay tribute to Vigar.

The Isthmian League sits at levels seven and eight of England’s football pyramid, beneath the Football League, and forms part of the wider National League system.