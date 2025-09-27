Bayern’s Kane scores twice to reach 100 goals in victory over Bremen

Bayern Munich's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their second goal against Werder Bremen in Bundesliga on September 26, 2025. — Reuters

MUNICH: Harry Kane continued his sensational run of form for Bayern Munich, scoring twice in a 4-0 win over Werder Bremen to reach the milestone of 100 goals for the German champions at the Allianz Arena on Friday.



The England captain opened his account in the 44th minute, converting his 18th consecutive Bundesliga penalty to extend his record from the spot. He struck again in the 65th minute, finishing from close range after Luis Díaz’s deflected effort.

Kane, who joined Bayern from Tottenham Hotspur in 2023, has now reached 100 goals in just 104 matches—faster than any player in Europe’s top five leagues since 2000.

He surpassed both Erling Haaland and Cristiano Ronaldo, who each needed 105 games to achieve the landmark.

Reflecting on the triumph, Kane said it felt great to achieve the milestone.

"It’s crazy for me. It’s an honour to score 100 goals for this great club. It’s also a reflection of my teammates and the coaching staff who have supported me. To reach it this quickly is special, and I hope to score another 100."

Jonathan Tah had earlier given Bayern the lead with a clever backheel in the 22nd minute, while Konrad Laimer rounded off the victory in the 87th with a composed finish.

Bremen goalkeeper Karl Hein made several crucial saves to keep the scoreline from being even heavier.

Kane also dismissed recent speculation about a possible return to England, reaffirming his commitment to Bayern.

Head coach Vincent Kompany praised his star striker’s relentless drive, saying Kane’s “inner hunger and dedication” were key factors behind his success.