‘Felt like a final’: Suryakumar Yadav on India's tense victory over Sri Lanka

India captain Suryakumar Yadav (right) shakes hands with Sri Lanka´s Wanindu Hasaranga after their ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on September 26, 2025. — AFP

DUBAI: India captain Suryakumar Yadav termed their ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match against Sri Lanka here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday equivalent to the final.

Put into bat first, India registered a massive total of 202/5 on the board, courtesy of in-form opener Abhishek Sharma’s blistering half-century.

The left-handed batter top-scored with 61 off 31 deliveries, laced with 10 boundaries, including two sixes.

In response, Sri Lanka also finished at 202/5 in 20 overs with Pathum Nissanka leading the charge with a quickfire century.

The right-handed opener top-scored for Sri Lanka in the run chase with 107 off 58 deliveries, studded with six sixes and seven fours, while fellow top-order batter Kusal Perera (58) chipped in with a brisk half-century.

Sri Lanka could score 2/2 in the Super Over, bowled by Arshdeep Singh and thus set India a modest total to chase, which they comfortably amassed on the first delivery of their innings through captain Suryakumar.

Reflecting on the hard-earned victory ahead of the blockbuster Asia Cup 2025 final against arch-rivals Pakistan, scheduled to be played at the same venue on Sunday, skipper Suryakumar lauded his team for showing character and staging a remarkable turnaround, especially after the halfway mark of Sri Lanka’s innings.

“It felt like a final. The boys showed a lot of character after the first half in the second innings,” said Suryakumar at the post-match presentation.

“Told them to play this like a semi-final. Get everyone close in, have good energy and then let's see what happens. Good to be on the winning side,” he added.

The Indian captain specifically praised Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson for retaining the momentum set by Sharma’s swashbuckling half-century up the order.

“To have that start, and then someone like Sanju and Tilak batting that way and taking the tempo ahead from where Abhishek left …Sanju not opening, going down the order, taking responsibility and Tilak taking confidence and responsibility, that was good to see,” Suryakumar continued.

The right-handed batter also lauded left-arm pacer Arshdeep for his Super Over heroics, while sharing that he only told him to back his plans.

“Arshdeep has been in that situation a lot of time and he has delivered for us. I only told him to back your own plans and not to think about anything,” Suryakumar stated.

“We are already in the finals, but have your own plans and execute it. I have seen him execute his plans, do really well for India and his IPL franchise. His confidence says it all and no one but Arshdeep for that Super Over. Let's have a good recovery tonight,” he added.

Suryakumar Yadav then went on to reveal that some of his players had cramps during the thriller, but vowed that they would turn up the same way in the summit clash.

“Let us not think about that [the final] right now. Few boys had a lot of cramps today. Have a good recovery day tomorrow and we will turn up the same way we did today. What I wanted from the boys, just trying to execute their plans, be clear and not to fear, that was really important and I am sure everyone got what they wanted. Happy to be in the final.”