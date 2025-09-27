Here’s why Dasun Shanaka survived despite getting run out

India captain Suryakumar Yadav (centre) speaks with on-field umpires during the Super Over of their ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match against Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on September 26, 2025. — AFP

DUBAI: Sri Lanka’s experienced all-rounder Dasun Shanaka survived double dismissals on the same delivery during the Super Over of their ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 match against India here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

The incident occurred on the fourth delivery of Sri Lanka’s batting in the Super Over when Arshdeep Singh bowled a full delivery angling away from the batter, who poked at it in a bid to work it away for a single but missed it, prompting an appeal for the caught-behind.

Shanaka, on the other hand, started running, and wicketkeeper Sanju Samson threw the ball and hit the stumps, with the batter in the middle of the pitch.

However, the on-field umpire, with a delayed response, declared Shanaka out for the caught-behind, and the batter immediately referred it to the third umpire using the Decision Review System (DRS).

Shanaka’s decision to review the decision proved beneficial as he was declared not out for the caught-behind as the ball did not make any contact with his bat.

Interestingly, the batter also survived the run out at the striker’s end, as according to the rules, the ball was considered dead from the moment it ended in the wicketkeeper’s gloves, as he was given out for the caught-behind and had reviewed the decision.

Shanaka’s fortune, however, did not help him further as the right-handed batter fell victim to Arshdeep on the next delivery, ending Sri Lanka’s Super Over at 2/2 on just five deliveries.

In response, India comfortably chased down the three-run target on the first delivery of their Super Over as Suryakumar hit Wanindu Hasaranga towards the extra cover and ran three to lead his side over the line.