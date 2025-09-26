This collage of photos shows UFC welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena (left) and Islam Makhachev. — Instagram/UFC

Jack Della Maddalena predicts Islam Makhachev's game plan for UFC 322, saying his opponent will draw lessons from Belal Muhammad’s failed template and will change his strategy.

Makhachev, who is known for his impressive 12-0 winning streak, is expected to challenge Della Maddalena at UFC 322 in November 2025.

Makhachev’s mentor and UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov confirmed the news of the fight at the event in August in New York.

Speaking to Submission Radio, Maddalena discussed Islam Makhachev’s game plan, saying he believes his opponent would test him with wrestling early, unlike Belal, who tried to trade with him on the feet.

"I definitely feel like he would test the feet. It's going to start on the feet and well go from there, but I think he'll try and mix it up. I think he is probably going to try and get on the wrestling early,” Maddalena explained.

“I'd imagine, looking back on the Belal fight, he probably sees that Belal's mistake was not getting on the wrestling early. So, I expect in the first round we'll be getting into some, at least some grappling exchanges."

For context, Belal Muhammad, who is known for his wrestling skills, tried to trade with Maddalena on the feet before switching his game plan and trying grappling to submit the UFC welterweight champion.

Jack Della Maddalena defeated American Muhammad to claim the welterweight title on May 10 in Montreal, Canada.

The Australian secured a unanimous decision victory with judges scoring the five-round contest 48-47, 48-47, and 49-45 in his favour.