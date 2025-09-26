Abhishek Bachchan reacts as Shoaib Akhtar mixes him with Sharma

This collage of picture shows Bollywood actor Abishek Sharma (left) and former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar. — Instagram/@bachchan/@imshoaibakhtar

KARACHI: Renowned Bollywood actor Abhishek Sharma responded humorously to former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar, who mistakenly mentioned his name during an analysis instead of in-form opener Abhishek Sharma.

Akhtar, while sharing his analysis during a sports programme following Pakistan’s qualification for the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025, where they will be locking horns with arch-rivals India on Sunday, accidentally mixed the names of the Bollywood actor and the Indian opener.

“If Pakistan get Abhishek Bachchan out early on in a hypothetical situation, then what is going to happen with the middle-order? Their middle-order hasn’t performed well,” Akhtar said.





He was immediately corrected by the rest of the panel, including the host, but his on-air slip quickly went viral on social media.

Bollywood actor Abhishek added to the wit by sharing the news on X, stating, "Sir, with all due respect… don’t think they’ll even manage that! And I’m not even good at playing cricket."

— X

For the unversed, top-ranked T20I batter Abhishek Sharma is in a red-hot form in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 as he sits at the top of the leading run-scorers’ list with 309 runs in six innings at a remarkable average of 51.50 and a strike rate of 204.63.

Sharma, who scored a quickfire 61 during India’s last Super Four match against Sri Lanka here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium earlier today, broke Rizwan’s record of most runs in a single edition of the T20 Asia Cup.

Rizwan set the record in the 2022 edition of the tournament by scoring 281 runs at an average of 56.20 with the help of three half-centuries.

India’s batting maestro Virat Kohli, who stepped away from the format following India’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 victory, is third on the list with 276 runs. The right-handed batter also achieved the milestone during the 2022 edition of the T20 Asia Cup.