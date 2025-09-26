British boxer Ricky Hatton’s funeral details revealed

An undated picture of Former world champion Ricky Hatton. — X/@HitmanHatton

Boxer Ricky Hatton’s funeral details are revealed by his family, according to which the fans will have the chance to say goodbye to their star on October 10.

The funeral will take place at midday at Manchester Cathedral.

Hatton passed away at 46 after being found dead at home in Manchester on Sunday, September 14.

The family has said that the procession route will also be announced soon to allow fans to pay their respects.

Tributes poured in from around the world for the boxer who was a superstar in Britain.

Hatton's younger brother and former boxer Matthew wrote on X: "I love you Richard. See you on the other side."

Former Manchester United and England midfielder David Beckham shared a message on Instagram.

"Ricky was one of a kind," Beckham wrote.

"Just heartbreaking."

Former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, in a social media post, said there will only be one Ricky Hatton.

"There will only ever be one Ricky Hatton. Can't believe this - so young," Fury posted.

Former world champion at light-welterweight and welterweight, Hatton retired in 2012 and was scheduled to make a comeback for an event in Dubai in December.

He announced his return to the ring in July for a professional fight, marking his first competitive bout in 13 years.

British boxing legend, who was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame last year, was scheduled to face the United Arab Emirates’ Eisa Al Dah in a middleweight contest.

Hatton peaked in 2005 when he secured a knockout victory against Australia’s Kostya Tszyu to add the IBF light-welterweight title to the already existing WBU belt.

He dominated the boxing world with a perfect 43-0 record until he was stopped by Floyd Mayweather Jr in Las Vegas in 2007 and was never the same again.

The British boxer tried to make a professional comeback in 2012, but failed as he was defeated by Vyacheslav Senchenko in Manchester. He fought Marco Antonio Barrera in an exhibition in 2022 in a no-winner contest.