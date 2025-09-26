Abhishek Sharma breaks Mohammad Rizwan’s Asia Cup record

This collage of pictures shows India's Abhishek Sharma (left) and Mohammad Rizwan (right). — ACC/AFP

DUBAI: India’s in-form opening batter Abhishek Sharma on Friday added another feather to his cap with his third consecutive half-century in the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025.

Sharma, who scored a quickfire 61 during India’s last Super Four match against Sri Lanka here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, broke Rizwan’s record of most runs in a single edition of the T20 Asia Cup.

The left-handed batter has accumulated 309 runs in six matches at a remarkable average of 51.50 and a strike rate of 204.63.

For the unversed, Rizwan set the record in the 2022 edition of the tournament by scoring 281 runs at an average of 56.20 with the help of three half-centuries.

India’s batting maestro Virat Kohli, who stepped away from the format following India’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 victory, is third on the list with 276 runs. The right-handed batter also achieved the milestone during the 2022 edition of the T20 Asia Cup.

Most runs in a single edition of Men’s T20 Asia Cup

Abhishek Sharma – 309 runs in six innings in 2025 Mohammad Rizwan – 281 runs in six innings in 2022 Virat Kohli – 276 runs in five innings in 2022

Abhishek, ranked first in the ICC men’s T20I batting rankings, had a relatively quiet start to the Asia Cup 2025 as he registered scores of 30, 31 and 38 in India’s group-stage matches against the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Pakistan and Oman, respectively.

The left-handed batter hit the purple patch in the Super Four stage of the tournament and scored half-centuries in all three of India’s matches.

He played a match-winning 74-run knock against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 21 and followed it up with an equally impressive 75, which is his highest score in the Asia Cup 2025 thus far.

Eventually, his 61-run knock against Sri Lanka earlier today made him the first-ever batter to breach the 300-run landmark in the T20 Asia Cup.