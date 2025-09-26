Xabi Alonso opens up on Jude Bellingham’s importance for Real Madrid

This collage of photos shows Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham (left) and Xabi Alonso. — Reuters

Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso opened up on Jude Bellingham’s importance for the club, saying, ‘we have to get the most out of him so that he can be decisive.’

Bellingham, who played with heavy strapping much of the 2024-25 season underwent a shoulder injury this summer.

The English midfielder has recently returned to training and has made two substitute appearances in Madrid’s last two games in La Liga.

Alonso has now confirmed that he is available to start against Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

“You already asked me that. Both Bellingham and [Eduardo] Camavinga can start,” Alonso said.

Praising the cornerstone of Real Madrid, Alonso said that Bellingham is the type of player who can participate in both the build-up and the finish.

He further added that we have to get the most out of him so that he can be decisive.

“He’s [Bellingham] an attacking midfielder. He can participate in both the build-up and the finish. He has the ability to cover a lot of ground. We have to get the most out of him so that he can be decisive. I need his flexibility and versatility. Some players are more static, and Jude is not one of them,” Alonso added.

Bellingham, 21, who joined Los Blancos from Borussia Dortmund in deal reportedly worth €103m, is considered one of the most important players in the team and combines with Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo in the team’s attack.

He has scored 38 goals and 28 assists in 102 appearances for Madrid.