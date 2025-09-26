India beat Sri Lanka in Super Over to stay unbeaten ahead of Asia Cup 2025 final

India's Arshdeep Singh (centre) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match against Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 26, 2025. — ACC

DUBAI: Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh held his nerves calm in the Super Over to power India to an enthralling victory over Sri Lanka in the last Super Four match of the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Arshdeep, who finished with the figures of 46/1, was handed the ball by India captain Suryakumar Yadav for the Super Over and the left-arm pacer conceded only two runs and picked up as many wickets.

He dismissed Kusal Perera on the first delivery before getting Shanaka caught at deep third-man on the penultimate delivery.

In response, India comfortably chased down the three-run target on the first delivery of their Super Over as Suryakumar hit Wanindu Hasaranga towards the extra cover and ran three to lead his side over the line.

Earlier, the 2022 champions needed three runs off the final delivery with experienced all-rounder Dasun Shanaka on strike and Harshit Rana bowled a back of the length delivery, angling into the stumps, which was belted away towards the long-on, where Arshdeep Singh fumbled.

The fielding error allowed Sri Lanka to comfortably take two runs, while the third could have been possible, but Shanaka desperately dived while finishing the second and Sri Lanka eventually had to settle for a couple.

Sri Lanka were in a decent position at the start of the final over as they needed 12 with centurion Pathum Nissanka on strike.

The right-handed opener, however, fell on the first delivery of the decisive over, which dented Sri Lanka’s chances and ultimately prevented them from chasing down the target.

Nissanka remained the top-scorer for Sri Lanka with 107 off 58 deliveries, studded with six sixes and seven fours.

He was also involved in an anchoring 127-run partnership for the second wicket with fellow top-order batter Kusal Perera, who made a notable contribution with 58 off 32 deliveries, smashing eight fours and a six.

The Men in Blue, however, got off to a shaky start to their innings as Maheesh Theekshana got Shubman Gill (four) caught and bowled in the second over with just 15 runs on the board.

In-form Sharma then registered a one-sided 59-run partnership for the second wicket with captain Suryakumar Yadav, who fell victim to Wanindu Hasaranga in the seventh over after scoring a cautious 12 off 13 deliveries.

Sharma was then involved in a brief partnership with Tilak Varma until Asalanka drew curtains on his blistering knock in the ninth over.

The left-handed opener remained the top-scorer for India with a swashbuckling 61 off 31 deliveries, laced with 10 boundaries, including two sixes.

Following his departure, wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samson and Varma retained India’s momentum by putting together 66 runs off 40 deliveries during their fourth-wicket partnership, which culminated with the former’s dismissal in the 16th over.

Samson remained a notable contributor to India’s total with a 27-ball 39, featuring three fours and a six.

The Men in Blue then suffered another setback in the next over when Dushmantha Chameera got Hardik Pandya caught and bowled to bring the total down to 162/5.

Meanwhile, Varma stood his ground firm and ensured a strong finish to India’s innings with an unbeaten half-century, scoring 49 not out from 34 deliveries, laced with four fours and a six.

He was supported by all-rounder Axar Patel, who scored an unbeaten 21 off 15 deliveries, comprising one six and a four.

For Sri Lanka, Theekshana, Chameera, Hasaranga, Asalanka and Dasun Shanaka picked up one wicket apiece.