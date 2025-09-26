Isner reflects on unforgettable Chengdu Open 2019 journey with Fritz

An undated photo of American tennis player Taylor Fritz. — Instagram/taylor_fritz

Former American Tennis player John Isner recently shared his unforgettable tour with Taylor Fritz that covered multiple countries and flights, all just to be in time for the Chengdu Open in 2019 after the Laver Cup.

Querrey and Fritz were heading to China when he discovered that he had brought the wrong passport, leaving the one with his Chinese visa in Los Angeles. With just 36 hours before Fritz’s scheduled doubles match with Nicholas Monroe, the situation seemed hopeless.

Isner revealed that Fritz undertook a gruelling journey, flying to Geneva, Paris, then to Los Angeles to collect the correct passport, before flying back to Chengdu.

"I remember this like so vividly cuz there's only one person in the world that would do that in order to still compete in and it was Taylor Fritz. Immense respect. I also think you're just crazy as hell because who would do that? There's only one person in the world that would do that, and it's Taylor Fritz," Isner said.

Later, Querrey admitted the quick turnaround was tough.

While Isner looked back at the astonishing incident, Fritz confirmed that it was accurate. He further revealed that he went through the exhausting journey because he had agreed to play doubles with Monroe, who was already there at the tournament and did not want him to back out.

"This happened pretty much exactly how John said but main reason I grinded to play it was I agreed to play dubs w @nicholasmonroe10s and he was already there so i didn’t want to screw him over by pulling out. I still wanted to play singles too but if he wasn’t waiting for me for the dubs I may not have done the trip (couldn’t repair dubs teams back then)," he said.

Fritz and Monroe won the semi-final round before suffering a defeat to a Serbian pair in that event.