Haris Rauf fined for ICC Code of Conduct breach: report

Pakistan's Haris Rauf reacts during their ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match against India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 21, 2025. — AFP

KARACHI: Pakistan’s right-arm speedster Haris Rauf has been fined 30 per cent of his match fee for breaching the International Cricket Council (ICC) Code of Conduct, international media reported on Friday.

According to a report, Rauf was found guilty over his gestures in response to the Indian fans’ heckling during the fierce rivals’ ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match on September 21 in Dubai.

Meanwhile, top-order batter Sahibzada Farhan, who celebrated scoring his half-century in the same fixture by mimicking his bat ‘firing runs like bullets’, has been let off with a warning by ICC match referee Richie Richardson.

On the other hand, India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has also been fined 30 per cent of his match fee for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct with his controversial remarks after their group-stage match against Pakistan on September 14.

In his statement, Suryakumar mentioned the Indian army, which the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) saw as an ICC Code of Conduct breach and demanded a Level 4 sanction, which is reserved for the most serious violation.

Sources said the PCB submitted a detailed letter demanding strict action, claiming that Yadav’s remarks were against the spirit of the game and harmed cricket’s reputation.

The issue arose during the high-profile Pakistan–India clash, which drew significant attention both on and off the field.

Tensions were further heightened when both teams skipped the traditional handshake at the toss, reportedly on the advice of the match referee.

India won the group-stage match by seven wickets, but Yadav’s comments have continued to attract criticism, with pundits calling them “unprecedented” and “detrimental to the spirit of the game.”