Charles Robinson opens up on John Cena collision

John Cena makes his entrance before the match against Cody Rhodes during the WWE 2025 SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium on August 03, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. - WWE

Senior WWE official Charles Robinson has revealed details about the collision with John Cena during Night of the Championship event.

Robinson, who stepped in to replace a referee who had been taken out during the match, collided with Cena on the ramp.

Speaking on a local podcast, he explained the incident from his perspective and stressed how quickly everything unfolded.

"With Cena, when I did it recently, I didn't run as fast for a reason, he didn't want me to run past him. So he goes, 'Just take it easy coming down the ramp.' I saw the camera guy, so I looked. I was not looking at him, I was looking at the camera guy. And then I kept going straight, and then, boom, knocked me out of my shoes," Robinson said.

The collision occurred during Cena’s farewell summer retirement run, which followed the revival of his legendary rivalry with CM Punk.

Ahead of their clash, the two exchanged several entertaining moments, including Punk parodying Cena’s “Doctor of Thuganomics” and 17-time world champion performing his own version of the iconic pipe bomb promo.

Meanwhile, last week Cena faced Brock Lesnar in their first singles match in over a decade at WrestlePalooza PLE. The contest was made official after Lesnar attacked Cena on SmackDown during his United States Title bout against Sami Zayn.

Although fans expected a close contest, Lesnar dominated, delivering six consecutive F5S before pinning Cena. After the match, Lesnar also assaulted Cena and the referee.

Many fans were disappointed with the outcome, claiming that Cena deserved more from the highly anticipated match.

John Cena’s legendary WWE career is nearing its end, with only five appearances left before he officially hangs up his boots. His next stop is WWE Crown Jewel 2025, set to take place in Perth, Australia.