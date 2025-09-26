Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka win toss, elect to bowl first against India

India captain Suryakumar Yadav (right) flips the coin as Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka (centre) makes the call at the toss for their ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match against at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 26, 2025. — ACC

DUBAI: Sri Lanka have won the toss and opted to field first against India in the low-context ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakaravarthy.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Janith Liyanage, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana and Nuwan Thushara.

Head-to-head

India and Sri Lanka have come face-to-face 31 times in T20Is, with the former dominating the head-to-head record with 21 victories, compared to the Lions’ nine.

Matches: 31

India: 21

Sri Lanka: 9

No Result: 1

In their last bilateral series, played in July, India secured a 3-0 victory in Pallekele.

Form Guide

India and Sri Lanka enter the fixture with contrasting momentum as the Men in Blue are on a seven-match streak, while the defending champions lost two matches on trot and were knocked out of the Asia Cup 2025 final race.

India: W, W, W, W, W (most recent first)

Sri Lanka: L, L, W, W, W