Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka win toss, elect to bowl first against India

DUBAI: Sri Lanka have won the toss and opted to field first against India in the low-context ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.
Playing XIs
India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakaravarthy.
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Janith Liyanage, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana and Nuwan Thushara.
Head-to-head
India and Sri Lanka have come face-to-face 31 times in T20Is, with the former dominating the head-to-head record with 21 victories, compared to the Lions’ nine.
Matches: 31
India: 21
Sri Lanka: 9
No Result: 1
In their last bilateral series, played in July, India secured a 3-0 victory in Pallekele.
Form Guide
India and Sri Lanka enter the fixture with contrasting momentum as the Men in Blue are on a seven-match streak, while the defending champions lost two matches on trot and were knocked out of the Asia Cup 2025 final race.
India: W, W, W, W, W (most recent first)
Sri Lanka: L, L, W, W, W
