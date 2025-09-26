Ramos pays heartfelt tribute to Busquets

This collage of photos shows former Spain captain Sergio Ramos (right) and Sergio Busquets. — FIFA/Reuters

Former Spain captain Sergio Ramos has paid tribute to his former teammate Sergio Busquets, lauding him as ‘one of the most brilliant midfielders’.

Busquets on Thursday announced that he will retire at the end of the 2025 Major League Soccer (MLS) season, once his contract with Inter Miami expires.

The Spaniard revealed his decision in an Instagram video, saying the time had come to close his professional career after two decades at the highest levels.

He reflected on football as a lifelong dream that gave him unforgettable experiences and lasting friendships.

Both Ramos and Busquets were teammates in Spain colours but were fierce rivals at the club level.

Ramos, 39, in a social media post, described Busquets as an exceptional footballer and said that football is losing one of the brilliant midfielders he has played with.

Ramos also wished him luck for his new journey.

"Busi [Busquets], you are the definition of how to be exceptional while remaining an ordinary guy," Ramos wrote on social media.

"A rival most of the time, a teammate many times over, you have always stood out for your class, vision, and quality of football, and for your humble and authentic nature.

“Football is losing one of the most brilliant midfielders I've ever played with, but you leave with the recognition and gratitude of all who have been with you and all who love this sport.

"Thank you for being a great player, a great teammate, and a great friend. I wish you the best for your new journey."

Before moving to the United States, he spent almost two decades at FC Barcelona, where he made more than 700 appearances and won multiple La Liga, Champions League and Copa Del Rey titles.

His former club Barca described him as a legend in a post on X.

"The Club of your life. A legend at our Club. Thanks for all the football, Sergio!" Barça said on X.