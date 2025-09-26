Suryakumar Yadav ‘found guilty’ of breaching ICC Code of Conduct: report

India´s captain Suryakumar Yadav attends a practice session at the ICC Academy in Dubai on the eve of their Asia Cup 2025 match against United Arab Emirates on September 9, 2025. — AFP

KARACHI: India captain Suryakumar Yadav has been found guilty of breaching the International Cricket Council (ICC) Code of Conduct with his controversial remarks, international media reported on Friday.

According to a report, Suryakumar's not-guilty plea was rejected by match referee Richie Richardson, while the exact sanctions he was slapped with are not yet confirmed, but it is expected that he would be handed demerit points or a fine.



"India captain Suryakumar Yadav has been found guilty by the ICC of breaching the code of conduct for his comments that alluded to the military skirmish between India and Pakistan, after their group match in the Asia Cup on September 14," the report suggested.

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has appealed against the verdict.

The controversy stemmed after India’s ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 group-stage match against arch-rivals Pakistan earlier this month.

In his statement, Suryakumar mentioned the Indian army, which the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) saw as an ICC Code of Conduct breach and demanded a Level 4 sanction, which is reserved for the most serious violation.

Sources said the PCB submitted a detailed letter demanding strict action, claiming that Yadav’s remarks were against the spirit of the game and harmed cricket’s reputation.

The issue arose during the high-profile Pakistan–India clash, which drew significant attention both on and off the field.

Tensions were further heightened when both teams skipped the traditional handshake at the toss, reportedly on the advice of the match referee.

India won the group-stage match by seven wickets, but Yadav’s comments have continued to attract criticism, with pundits calling them “unprecedented” and “detrimental to the spirit of the game.”

Separately, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) lodged a formal complaint with the ICC against Pakistan players Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan for their on-field gestures during the Asia Cup Super Four clash in Dubai last Sunday.