PSG’s captain Marquinhos sidelined with left thigh injury

Paris St Germain's Marquinhos during the warm up before the match in Ligue 1 on September 22, 2025. — Reuters

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) captain Marquinhos has joined the club's long injury list with a left thigh injury and will be out of the team for a few weeks, the European champions announced on Friday.



The 31-year-old, who joined PSG in 2013 and has made over 300 Ligue 1 appearances, picked up the injury days before Wednesday's Champions League clash at Barcelona, with Joao Neves, Desire Doue, and Ousmane Dembele also injured.

Neves, Doue, and Dembele are continuing their rehabilitation, PSG added.

“Joao Neves, Desire Doue and Ousmane Dembele are continuing their rehabilitation protocols,” the official website states.

PSG's website further added that the 31-year-old Brazilian defender will undergo treatment.

“Marquinhos will undergo treatment on a left thigh injury over the next few weeks”, PSG announced on their website.

The manager, Luis Enrique, explained how their captain was injured in the press conference.

“It was on the last action of the match against Marseille. He told me that he had felt a little pain. Nothing important, but we must be attentive, we do not want to take any risks,” Enrique said.

“A match with this intensity is normal. It's a shame for us because he is our captain. But I repeat myself, you have to be ready and I think we are ready.“

Holders PSG will host Auxerre in a Ligue 1 clash on Saturday, and Barcelona in the Champions League on October 2nd.