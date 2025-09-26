Chelsea to rest Cole Palmer for 2–3 weeks for recovery, confirms Maresca

An undated picture of Chelsea’s midfielder Cole Palmer. — Reuters

Chelsea’s manager Enzo Maresca, on Friday, said that the team has decided to rest attacking midfielder Cole Palmer for the next two to three weeks to provide him proper time to recover from injury.



Palmer, an England international, returned to duty with back-to-back goals against Brentford and Bayern Munich after suffering a groin injury last month. However, during Saturday's 2-1 loss to Manchester United, the 23-year-old was pulled off the field due to an injury.

Maresca said that the club has opted to give him a complete rest period and added that he does not think he needs surgery.

"Yes, we decided to protect a little bit Cole. In terms of not letting his injury get worse," Maresca said.

"We decided to rest him for two, three weeks until the international break to see if with that rest he can recover 100% and to be fit after the international break.

"I don't think he needs surgery but it is just to manage the pain in his groin. We have decided to be a little bit conservative with him."

It is important to note that Wesley Fofana sustained a concussion during Tuesday's 2-1 League Cup victory against Lincoln City, and defender Tosin Adarabioyo is also expected to miss the team until the international break, which begins on October 6, because of a calf injury.

Maresca continued by mentioning that they have seven or eight players out.

"In this moment, for different reasons, we have problems. We have seven or eight players out. Is this a consequence of last season? I don't know," Maresca added.