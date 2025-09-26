Inter Miami's Sergio Busquets announces retirement

Inter Miami midfielder Sergio Busquets controls the ball during the second half against New York City at Citi Field in New York on September 24, 2025. — Reuters

Sergio Busquets has announced that he will retire at the end of the 2025 Major League Soccer season, once his contract with Inter Miami expires.

The Spaniard revealed his decision in an Instagram video, saying the time had come to close his professional career after two decades at the highest levels. He reflected on football as a lifelong dream that gave him unforgettable experiences and lasting friendships.

"I feel like it's time to say goodbye to my career as a professional soccer player. It has been almost 20 years of enjoying this incredible story that I always dreamed of. Soccer has gifted me unique experiences in wonderful places, with the best travel companions," Busquets said.

Busquets joined Inter Miami in 2023, reuniting with Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba together, they helped the club to win the League Cup in 2023 and the Supporters’ Shield in 2024.

Before moving to the United States, he spent almost two decades at FC Barcelona, where he made more than 700 appearances and won multiple La Liga, Champions League and Copa Del Rey titles.

Internationally, he was a vital member of Spain’s golden generation, winning Euro 2008, the 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2012 European Championship.

Despite confirming his retirement, Busquest dedicated much of his announcement to thanking the clubs, team and supporters that helped shape his career.

"Thank you to FC Barcelona, the club of my life. There, I fulfilled the dreams of my childhood of wearing the shirt I loved in hundreds of games. I celebrated many tales and lived unique moments at Camp Nou that I'll never forget,” Busquets stated.

“Thank you to the Spain National Team. It was an honor to represent it so many times and to enjoy achievements that will always remain in my heart.

"Thank you to Inter Miami for letting me be part of a new and growing club, where I wanted to live a new experience and contribute my part," he ended.

The 37-year-old also highlighted the relationship built throughout his career as his greatest achievement and acknowledged the global fan base for their valuable support.

"Thank you to all my colleagues, staff and everyone with whom I shared so many beautiful and unforgettable moments. The best thing I take away is you all. Thanks to the fans around the world for their love and respect. I hope I was able to give back a small part of everything you've meant to me,” Sergio stated.

He further closed with a hopeful message about the future as a moment of pride.

“These will be my last months on the pitch. I am retiring very happy, proud, fulfilled and above all grateful. Thank you very much, see you soon, All end is a new beginning," he concluded.