India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asia Cup 2025, Super Four, IND vs SL today Match 18

DUBAI: The 18th match of the ongoing ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 is being played between India and Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

India and Sri Lanka have faced each other 31 times in T20 cricket. India have won 21 of those encounters, while Sri Lanka have emerged victorious on nine occasions, with one match ending without a result.

In Asia Cup T20 tournaments, the two teams have met twice, with each side winning one match.

Playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakaravarthy.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Janith Liyanage, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana and Nuwan Thushara.