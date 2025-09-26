Slot confirms Liverpool defender Giovanni Leoni’s injury

Liverpool's Giovanni Leoni in action at Anfield in Liverpool on September 23, 2025. — Reuters

Liverpool defender Giovanni Leoni is sidelined for around a year after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) during the 2-1 win over Southampton in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday. The club’s manager, Arne Slot, has confirmed the news.

The Italian centre-back, who joined the Reds from Serie A side Parma in a deal worth 26 million pounds ($34.74 million) this summer, landed awkwardly in the 81st minute of the match, due to which he was unable to continue and was taken off on a stretcher.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Arne Slot confirmed that Leoni will be out for around a year.

He further added that he is still very young and he has so many years ahead of him after he recovers.

"He is not in a good place because he tore his ACL which means he will be out around a year. Being so young and coming to a new country and playing so well in your first game, it's very hard to take the positives," Slot told reporters.

"There is never a positive side but you try to look at that and that is that he is still so young and he has so many years still to go after he recovers from a terrible injury.”

Slot also added that the club is looking to add Chiesa to their squad for the Champions League.

Liverpool will next travel to Crystal Palace on Saturday and will be looking to avenge their Community Shield defeat.