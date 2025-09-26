Haris Rauf, Sahibzada Farhan defend on-field gestures at ICC hearing: sources

The collage of photos shows Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf (left) and opening batter Sahibzada Farhan. - ACC

Dubai: Pakistan cricketers Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan appeared before ICC match referee Ritchie Richardson on Friday over a complaint filed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), sources told Geo News.

During the hearing, Richardson questioned the players about the incidents in question. Both cricketers submitted written responses and presented their cases strongly, sources added.

Farhan denied the allegations, stressing that his celebration was not political and that India was not targeted. “In Pashtun traditions, this is how celebrations are done,” Farhan reportedly said.

Haris Rauf faced questions regarding the hand gesture he made on the field. During the hearing, he asked, “Tell me, what do you people think this means?”

In his written response, Rauf maintained that there was no evidence supporting the allegations.

According to sources, the referee told Rauf, “Your gesture was perhaps directed at something else.” Haris responded, “You tell me, what was I pointing at?”

When asked why he had repeated the gesture, the right-arm pacer said it was only for the fans and nothing else. The referee reportedly did not respond further to Rauf’s query.

The controversy arose from an official complaint by the BCCI regarding the players’ actions during the Asia Cup Super Fours match in Dubai last Sunday.

The complaint, sent via email on Wednesday, has been formally acknowledged by the ICC.

The incidents that caught attention on social media involved Farhan’s celebration after his half-century and Rauf’s gesture toward some fans while fielding, drawing discussion among cricket followers.