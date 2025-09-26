Barcelona rally past Oviedo to stay unbeaten in La Liga

Real Oviedo's Santi Cazorla (center) in action with FC Barcelona's Ronald Araujo in LaLiga on September 25, 2025. — Reuters

OVIEDO: Barcelona avoided a major upset on Thursday night, coming from behind to beat Real Oviedo 3-1 at a sold-out Carlos Tartiere Stadium, extending their unbeaten start to the La Liga season.



Albert Reina punished a mistake by Barcelona goalkeeper Joan Garcia to give Oviedo a surprise first-half lead.

But second-half goals from Eric Garcia, Robert Lewandowski, and Ronald Araujo turned the game around for the Catalans, who remain two points behind league leaders Real Madrid.

Oviedo, meanwhile, are still stuck in the relegation zone with just three points from six matches.

The night was especially significant for former Arsenal and Spain midfielder Santi Cazorla, who made his first La Liga start at the age of 40.

Cazorla began his career at Oviedo but left in 2003 without making a senior appearance due to financial difficulties at the club. He returned in 2023, helping them secure promotion through the playoffs.

At half-time, with Oviedo leading 1-0, Cazorla admitted he was enjoying the occasion despite the pressure.

"I’m enjoying but suffering, we are making a massive effort as a team," he said. "Let’s see if we can catch them on the break and score a second."

Barcelona had struggled in the opening stages, with Aaron Escandell twice denying Marcus Rashford and Araujo, while Raphinha struck the post. Garcia’s error allowed Reina to break the deadlock with a composed finish.

After the interval, Oviedo pushed for a second goal, but Barcelona’s quality eventually showed.

Eric Garcia equalised from close range, Lewandowski headed in Frenkie de Jong’s cross, and Araujo sealed the victory with a late header from a Rashford corner — the England forward’s third assist in as many league matches.

Barcelona now turn their focus to a crucial run of fixtures as they chase Real Madrid at the top of the table, while Oviedo continue their search for a first top-flight win since promotion.