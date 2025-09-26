Christian Walker’s homer powers Astros past Athletics in MLB clash

Houston Astros first baseman Christian Walker (right) reacts with catcher Yainer Diaz after hitting a two run home run against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning at Truist Park on Sep 13, 2025. — Reuters

WEST SACRAMENTO: Christian Walker’s home run and three RBIs lifted the Houston Astros to an emphatic 11-5 victory over the Oakland Athletics at Raley Field on Thursday.

Framber Valdez was outstanding on the mound, pitching seven strong innings to help the Astros snap a five-game losing streak. He struck out 10 batters while allowing just one run.

Walker capped off his stellar day with a homer, while Carlos Correa, José Altuve, and Isaac Paredes each contributed with two-run hits that gave Houston a commanding early lead. By the fifth inning, the Astros were ahead 9-0.

The Athletics showed brief signs of a comeback through rookie Nick Kurtz, who hit two home runs, but it wasn’t enough to challenge Houston’s dominance.

Oakland pitcher J.T. Ginn endured a rough outing, giving up seven runs in fewer than four innings.

With the win, the Astros improved to 85-74 and moved closer to the Detroit Tigers in the race for the final American League wild-card berth. The Athletics, who had won two straight games before this defeat, slipped to 75-84.

Looking ahead, the Astros will open a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday, with Jason Alexander set to face Kyle Hendricks.

Meanwhile, Oakland will send Luis Morales to the mound against the Kansas City Royals’ Noah Cameron.