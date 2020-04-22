Furloughed staff can work in supermarkets: CA's chief Kevin Roberts

Photo: File

Chief Executive of Cricket Australia Kevin Roberts on Wednesday suggested that furloughed staff, due to the coronavirus pandemic, could work in supermarkets as an alternate means of employment, in an interview with SEN Radio.

Roberts revealed that he had contacted supermarket giant Woolworths to find jobs for 80% of the staff that were furloughed on 20% pay until July 30.

"I wrote to Brad Banducci, the CEO of Woolworths, given that Woolworths is among organisations that need more staff at the moment," Roberts said.

"Our people and culture team are also working with other organisations who are in the habit of placing people in organisations and industries that have a temporary need for more people.

"So we're doing those things proactively and people are at the centre of everything we do."

Meanwhile, the board has received backlash for it's $36 million stock market investments and more than $90 million in reserves while executives take 80% of their salaries and remain employed.

However, he backed those claims and said that the stakeholders have no issues in the way that the board has taken measures to soften the financial blow.

"The reality is that the vast majority of our people, our members, our stakeholders, are very comfortable with how we're working through this," he said.

"I think it's just the reality of the situation versus what is sometimes reported, given that stories of harmony don't necessarily sell."

