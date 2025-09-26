Former Pakistan pacer says ‘Saim needs to be benched’ amid ongoing struggles

Pakistan's Saim Ayub plays a shot during the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Twenty20 international cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on September 21, 2025. - AFP

Former Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis has criticised young opener Saim Ayub for his repeated batting failures in the ongoing ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025, despite Pakistan securing a spot in the final with an 11-run win over Bangladesh on Thursday.

During a recent interview with a local sports platform, Younis expressed concern over Ayub’s form, noting that the 22-year-old has recorded four ducks in six innings so far.

While Ayub has contributed with the ball, the pace legend believes his current batting slump has become a liability for the side.

“Look, I said it after the second duck, I said this guy needs to be benched. It’s not that he is not talented; he is very talented. I think he is the future of Pakistan cricket,” Waqar said.

The 53-year-old further highlighted Ayub’s struggle to regain confidence.

“Sometimes when things are not going right for you, you just keep going in the shell, keep going down and down, and that’s what is happening here with him. His body language was poor this afternoon when he walked onto the field,” he added.

The young opener has indeed struggled with the bat, scoring only 120 runs in his last 10 T20I innings at an average of 12.0, which includes one fifty and five ducks.

Despite a shaky batting display where Pakistan managed just 135 runs in the first innings, brilliant spells from Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf — who claimed three wickets each — turned the game around and carried the Men in Green into the final.

Pakistan’s qualification sets up a historic Asia Cup final against India on September 28, marking the first time the two arch-rivals will clash in the tournament’s title match.

After victories over Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Pakistan booked their place, while unbeaten India became the first team to qualify by defeating Bangladesh.

For the unversed, the men in blue will play their final Super Four match against Sri Lanka on September 26 before the much-anticipated showdown.