Walker Buehler’s dominance lifts Phillies to 1-0 win over Marlins

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Walker Buehler throws a pitch against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at Citizens Bank Park on Sep 25, 2025. — Reuters

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Walker Buehler anchored a stellar combined pitching performance as the Phillies edged the Miami Marlins 1-0 at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday.



Buehler (10-7) delivered five scoreless innings, limiting Miami to just three singles while striking out two and walking three. He worked out of early trouble, including a bases-loaded jam in the third inning, escaping with a crucial popup that preserved the shutout.

Harrison Bader provided the game’s only run in the first inning, singling before advancing on a hit by Bryce Harper and scoring on Alec Bohm’s groundout.

Miami starter Janson Junk (0-1) pitched well but was tagged with the loss, allowing five hits and one run over 4 2/3 innings while striking out four without issuing a walk.

After Buehler’s outing, the Phillies bullpen locked down the win. Taijuan Walker handled the sixth and seventh innings, Matt Strahm tossed a clean eighth, and veteran David Robertson secured his second save of the season in the ninth, closing the door after a 61-minute rain delay.

The win brought Philadelphia within two games of the idle Milwaukee Brewers for the National League’s top playoff spot. With three games remaining, Milwaukee still holds the tiebreaker advantage. Meanwhile, Miami’s loss officially eliminated them from postseason contention.

The Phillies now turn their focus to the final series of the regular season, hosting the Minnesota Twins. Aaron Nola is slated to start Friday’s opener against Twins right-hander Joe Ryan.