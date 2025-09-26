‘We’ve earned this’: Mike Hesson confident as Pakistan gear up for India showdown

Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson addressing a press conference following the 11-run win over Bangladesh on September 25, 2025. — X@TheRealPCBMedia

DUBAI: Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson has voiced strong support for his players ahead of the highly anticipated Asia Cup 2025 final against India, insisting the team has “earned the right” to contest for the title despite recent on-field inconsistencies and ongoing off-field distractions.

Pakistan sealed their spot in Sunday’s final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium after a dramatic comeback win over Bangladesh in the Super Four, a game widely regarded as a virtual semi-final.

The clash marks the first-ever Pakistan-India final in Asia Cup history since the tournament began in 1984.

However, preparations for the blockbuster encounter have been clouded by an ongoing ICC disciplinary process, with several Pakistan players set to appear in a formal hearing on Friday over alleged conduct breaches during earlier matches.

Reports suggest the investigation centers on excessive celebrations and on-field gestures during victories against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Hesson, however, remained firm in his backing of the team, emphasising their journey and readiness for the final.

“We’ve deserved this opportunity,” he told reporters. “All the games before now were about putting ourselves in a position to win the trophy. Now it’s about delivering on the biggest stage.”

The coach stressed that the team’s focus would remain firmly on cricket despite the looming disciplinary proceedings.

“Look, my message is simple: we just focus on cricket. That’s what we’re here for. There’s always emotion in big games, and sometimes that spills over — but our job is to play the game, and play it well,” he said.

Reflecting on the victory over Bangladesh, Hesson admitted Pakistan’s early struggles — reduced to 33 for four — had nearly cost them, but praised the lower order’s resilience and the bowling unit’s precision.

He singled out Shaheen Shah Afridi and Agha Salman for their crucial roles in stabilising the innings on a tricky surface.

“These surfaces are difficult,” Hesson explained. “It’s not about playing the perfect cover drive — it’s about decision-making, adapting, and fighting for every run. That’s what we did.”

Addressing Pakistan’s recent record against India, having failed to defeat them in their last seven encounters, Hesson brushed aside talk of psychological barriers.

“Absolutely not. In the last match, we had them for long periods. We let it slip, but it wasn’t fear — it was just one exceptional innings that turned the game. This time, we have to keep the pressure on for longer,” he noted.