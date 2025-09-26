Shamar Joseph ruled out of India Tests, replacement named

Shamar Joseph of West Indies dries his helmet during the 2nd day of the 2nd Test between West Indies and Australia at Grenada National Cricket Stadium in Saint George's, Grenada, on July 4, 2025. - AFP

West Indies fast bowler Shamar Joseph has been ruled out of the upcoming two-Test series against India due to injury and will be replaced by uncapped pace-bowling all-rounder Johann Layne.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirmed the news in a statement on 'X' (formerly Twitter), adding that Joseph will be re-evaluated ahead of the team’s white-ball tour of Bangladesh.

However, the board did not disclose details about the nature of his injury.

Following the conclusion of the India Tests on October 14, West Indies are set for a packed schedule, beginning with three ODIs in Bangladesh from October 18, followed by three T20Is between October 27 and November 1.

The side will then head to New Zealand for an all-format tour, comprising five T20Is, three ODIs and three Tests. Currently, the Caribbean team is in the UAE preparing for a three-match T20I series against Nepal starting September 27.

Joseph, who made a dream Test debut with a five-wicket haul against Australia in January 2024, has since played 11 Tests, picking up 51 wickets at an impressive average of 21.66.

Layne, 22, has shown promise in red-ball cricket, having taken 66 wickets in 19 first-class matches at an average of 22.28, while also scoring 495 runs at 19.03.

He has registered four five-wicket hauls and three four-fors in the format.

Earlier this year, he represented West Indies A against South Africa A, contributing with both bat and ball, and was a standout performer in the domestic first-class competition for West Indies Academy, where he claimed 27 wickets in six matches at just 15.88.

That run included two five-wicket hauls, highlighted by a six-for against Windward Islands.

Layne now joins Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales and Anderson Phillip in the pace department, alongside allrounder Justin Greaves. The spin options for the series include Jomel Warrican, Khary Pierre and captain Roston Chase.

Updated West Indies Test squad for India series:

Roston Chase (capt), Jomel Warrican (vice-capt), Kevlon Anderson, Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Johann Layne, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales.