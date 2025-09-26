Chichester City forward Billy Vigar dies after on-field injury

An undated picture of former Arsenal academy player Billy Vigar. — Instagram/billy.vigar

Chichester City forward and former Arsenal academy player Billy Vigar tragically passed away on Thursday at the age of 21, following a serious brain injury sustained during an Isthmian League match against Wingate & Finchley last Saturday.

Vigar was placed in an induced coma and underwent surgery on Tuesday in an effort to aid his recovery. Sadly, the attempts proved unsuccessful, and he passed away early on Thursday morning.

Vigar began his football journey at Arsenal’s academy, joining full-time in the 2020–21 season.

Known for his strength, pace, and determination, he also played on loan for Eastbourne Borough and Derby County’s U21s. He later joined Hastings United in 2024 before signing with Chichester City last month.

The family members of Vigar provided a heartfelt update regarding his medical condition, adding that the injury was too severe.

“After sustaining a significant brain injury last Saturday, Billy was put into an induced coma. On Tuesday, he required an operation to give him the best chance of recovery. Although this helped, the injury proved too much for him and he passed away on Thursday morning.

The responses to the original update show how much Billy was loved and thought of within the sport.”

Arsenal, in a statement, expressed deep sorrow and sympathy to Vigar’s family and friends.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the Vigar family and his many friends at this extremely difficult time. Everyone at Arsenal Football Club is deeply sorry to hear of the tragic passing.”

Chichester City announced that their upcoming fixture against Lewes will be postponed as a mark of respect.

The wider football community has united in grief, mourning the loss of a gifted young player whose career was tragically cut short.