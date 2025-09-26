Gary Stead returns to NZC as high-performance coach

Head Coach of New Zealand Gary Stead during game three of the Men's T20 series between New Zealand and Pakistan at Eden Park, on March 21, 2025, in Auckland, New Zealand. - AFP

Gary Stead has made his way back to New Zealand Cricket (NZC), this time taking on the role of high-performance coach.

The appointment comes a little over three months after he stepped down as the men’s national team head coach, a position in which he spent seven years and became the most successful coach in New Zealand’s history.

In his new capacity, Stead will be involved in “supporting player and coach development, as well as high-performance programmes,” NZC confirmed in a statement.

"New Zealand cricket's very much been at my heart for the past 30 odd years and to be able to keep contributing to the game I love is really special," Stead said.

"I'm still passionate about coaching and trying to help people learn and improve. If I can pass on some of my skills and experiences to the wider cricket network and in turn help the BLACKCAPS and WHITE FERNS win on the world stage - than that would be really satisfying.

"I'm also appreciative of the opportunity to work outside of NZC to broaden my skills and experiences and hopefully I can bring what I learn back into our cricket environment."

Alongside his NZC role, Stead will continue as head coach of the Andhra men’s team in India. He has also recently supported Otago Cricket during their pre-season preparations and was part of a New Zealand Under-19 camp earlier this month.

NZC chief high-performance officer Daryl Gibson hailed Stead’s return, emphasising his value to the cricketing structure.

"Gary's knowledge and experiences in cricket is immense and the fact he's still passionate and motivated to give back to the game in this country speaks volumes about his character," Gibson said.

"His role, which is a commitment of three days a week on average over the year, will see him work across much of the high-performance network, allowing our national and domestic coaches, players and staff to tap into his expertise and IP.

"Gary is also able to work outside of NZC, such as his recent part-time appointment to the Indian domestic side Andhra for their upcoming four-day competition, an experience which will allow him to further grow his knowledge and experience."

Stead’s tenure as men’s head coach was highlighted by major achievements, including leading New Zealand to their historic World Test Championship (WTC) triumph in 2021 and overseeing a rare 3-0 Test series sweep against India last year.

His coaching journey with NZC began in 2004 as coach development manager, before moving on to become assistant coach at the NZC Academy (2005-06), head coach of the New Zealand Women’s team (2009-12), and Canterbury’s head coach and director of cricket (2012-18).

He was appointed to lead the BLACKCAPS in 2018.