'Break their aura, take them on': Akhtar fires up Pakistan ahead of Asia Cup final against india

Shoaib Akhtar celebrates the dismissal of New Zealand batsman Brendon McCullum (L) during the Group A match in the Cricket World Cup tournament between Pakistan and New Zealand at The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on March 8, 2011. - AFP

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has thrown his full support behind the national team after their victory over Bangladesh on Thursday, which secured their place in the final of the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025.

Both India and Pakistan will lock horns in the Asia Cup final for the first time in the tournament’s 41-year history

Speaking in an interview with a local sports platform, Akhtar urged the players to carry the same fearless mindset they displayed against Bangladesh into the high-stakes clash against India.

“Step out of that mindset, break their aura, and go in with the same attitude you had against Bangladesh—take them on, come at us, we’ll see. That’s the attitude you need,” said Akhtar.

The former right-arm pacer emphasised that Pakistan must focus on taking wickets rather than merely completing their overs.

“We don’t just have to complete 20 overs, we have to take wickets. When you go for wickets, even India will realise that they can be rattled and not allowed to score freely. And the moment Abhishek gets out within the first two overs—mark my words—they’ll be in real trouble. Right now, they’re starting strong and enjoying themselves, but once that start is broken, they’ll struggle too,” he added.

Highlighting the importance of self-belief, he advised the players not to get overwhelmed by India’s stature.

“Don’t think that you are the best team, but remember that you are the best combination and the best players on the field. Don’t focus on India being the number one team. Just go out there and give your best. Ask yourself: what is my best? Whatever that is, give it out there. Please try to play sensible cricket,” he said.

Expressing his firm confidence in Pakistan’s ability to deliver on the big stage, the 50-year-old former pacer backed the men in green to shine in the final.

“Pakistan has the ability to put up big scores and also the ability to bowl the opposition out — trust me, take my word for it. Now you’re meeting for the third time, and there’s definitely a reason behind it. We’ll come to know that reason on Sunday. I want to see Pakistan win, and I feel 100% sure that Pakistan is going to nail it,” he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that the men in green sealed their place in the final earlier on Thursday after a tense 11-run victory over Bangladesh in a must-win Super Four clash at the same venue.

Opting to bat first, Pakistan posted 135/8 in 20 overs, with wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris leading the way with a quick 23-ball 31, including two fours and a six.

Contributions from Mohammad Nawaz (25) and Shaheen Shah Afridi (19) further bolstered the total.

Bangladesh, in reply, fell short at 124/9 despite Shamim Hossain’s fighting 30-run knock.

Pakistan’s bowlers held their nerve, with Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf picking up two wickets each. Saim Ayub also struck twice, while Nawaz chipped in with one.

The high-stakes final on Sunday promises to be a historic showdown as India and Pakistan lock horns for the continental crown.