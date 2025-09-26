Irfan Pathan praises Pakistan’s bowling ahead of Asia Cup 2025 final

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan attends the 2nd edition of MAMI on April 15, 2025 in Mumbai, India. - AFP

DUBAI: Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has heaped praise on the national side following their convincing performance against Bangladesh in the ongoing ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Pathan, who has been vocal in supporting India’s campaign, took to social media platform 'X' to highlight the team’s dominance throughout the tournament.

The 40-year-old also acknowledged Pakistan’s progress, particularly in the bowling department, as the two arch-rivals are set to meet in the Asia Cup final for the first time in 41 years.

“For the first time in Asia Cup history, we’ll see an India vs Pakistan final. Pak team, meanwhile, have shown improvement especially in the bowling department,” Pathan stated.

He noted that India’s consistency has created a visible gap between them and other sides in the competition.

“India have shown their dominance, the gap with others is clear,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention that the men in green sealed their place in the final earlier on Thursday after a tense 11-run victory over Bangladesh in a must-win Super Four clash at the same venue.

Opting to bat first, Pakistan posted 135/8 in 20 overs, with wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris leading the way with a quick 23-ball 31, including two fours and a six.

Contributions from Mohammad Nawaz (25) and Shaheen Shah Afridi (19) further bolstered the total.

Bangladesh, in reply, fell short at 124/9 despite Shamim Hossain’s fighting 30-run knock.

Pakistan’s bowlers held their nerve, with Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf picking up two wickets each. Saim Ayub also struck twice, while Nawaz chipped in with one.

The high-stakes final on Sunday promises to be a historic showdown as India and Pakistan lock horns for the continental crown.