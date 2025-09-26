Pakistan, India to lock horns in Asia Cup final for first time

Pakistan's Haris Rauf (right) engages in a verbal altercation with India's Abhishek Sharma (second from left) during their ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 21, 2025. — ACC

DUBAI: Fierce rivals Pakistan and India will face each other in the ACC Men’s Asia Cup final for the first time here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The continental tournament was first played in 1984 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), featuring only three teams – Pakistan, India and Sri Lanka. The inaugural edition followed the round-robin format and saw India clinch the title by finishing at the top of the standings.

The first-ever Asia Cup final was played between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo, where the home side prevailed by five wickets to clinch their maiden title.

The 2000 edition of the Asia Cup was played in Bangladesh, and it saw Pakistan eventually end their title drought with a 39-run victory over Sri Lanka in the final.

Meanwhile, since the introduction of the prestigious tournament in 1984, Pakistan have featured in five finals, winning twice in 2000 and 2012 and losing three, the most recent amongst those was their defeat against Sri Lanka in the 2022 edition.

India, on the other hand, hold the record of most Asia Cup final appearances, 11, out of which they secured title victories on eight occasions, while falling short thrice.

Despite the two teams having a combined Asia Cup final appearances of 16, the fierce rivals never locked horns in the summit clash of the continental tournament, thus making their upcoming final of the 2025 edition a historic event.

India, who are the only unbeaten side in the eight-team tournament, booked their spot by securing resounding victories over Pakistan and Bangladesh, respectively, in the Super Four stage.

Pakistan, on the other hand, bounced back from a six-wicket defeat at the hands of fierce rivals India, and registered rewarding victories over Sri Lanka and Bangladesh to progress into the final.