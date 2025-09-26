McGregor claims he is being paid humongous amount to fight at White House

At his peak, McGregor won two UFC titles and impressively knocked out eight opponents. — X / @TheNororiousMMA

UFC legend Conor McGregor claimed to have been offered a humongous amount to fight at White House Card, coupled with a hundred Golden United States of America (USA) visas.

McGregor has not stepped into the Octagon since July 2021, when he suffered a defeat to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

His scheduled return at UFC 303 in 2024, set against Michael Chandler during International Fight Week, was ultimately cancelled due to a toe injury.

It looked increasingly unlikely that the Irishman would return to UFC after joining politics, as he is bidding for Ireland’s presidency.

However, after the US President Donald Trump announced a supercard at the White House, as part of the 250th anniversary of American independence, McGregor was speculated to make a comeback at the event, reportedly scheduled to take place in June 2026.

Meanwhile, the Irishman has now claimed that he has been offered $100 100million and 100 US ‘Golden Visas’ to fight at White House.

“$100million to fight at the White House along with 100 U.S “Golden Visas” for myself and family and friends. I look very forward to entertaining the fighting world once again. A pleasure I never take for granted!” McGregor wrote on X.

In another post on X, Conor McGregor reflected on his preparation for the fight, saying he is training hard and will throw harder and more venomously than he has ever thrown before.

“I have so much aggression built up that I must release. I will throw harder and more venomous than I have ever thrown before. I have been punching way incredibly harder in my most recent preparative efforts and I delight in the thought of doing it live again,” McGregor said.

“My shots whistle through the air like rockets! It’s why, and how, I hold every fiscal record in the entire book of fighting. See you soon, kids!”