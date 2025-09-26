Cricket fraternity reacts as Pakistan set up Asia Cup 2025 final with India

Pakistan spinner Saim Ayub celebrates after taking wicket during the ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 match against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 25, 2025. - AFP

DUBAI: The cricket fraternity has erupted in celebration after Pakistan secured a historic spot in the Asia Cup 2025 final, defeating Bangladesh in a must-win Super Four clash on Thursday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The final will see India and Pakistan face each other for the first time in the tournament’s history.

Former and current national players took to social media to congratulate the team on their achievement.

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed praised the team’s performance ina a story shared on his Instagram handle.

"Proud of the boys for the way they fought tonight. Shaabaash Team Pakistan zabardust!!! Pakistan Zindabad! Good luck for the final," Sarfaraz wrote.

Another former captain and wicketkeeper-batter, Rashid Latif, congratulated the Men in Green for their performance and praised Shaheen Afridi’s brilliant bowling

"Congratulations Pakistan socially Shaheen for outstanding bowling against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh," Latif wrote.

Congratulations Pakistan socially Shaheen for outstanding bowling against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.. pic.twitter.com/OW1XTboU3k — Rashid Latif | 🇵🇰 (@iRashidLatif68) September 25, 2025





Pacer Naseem Shah also reflected after the green shirts reached the final, stating, "Bring it home, lads. Always behind you! 🤞🏼🇵🇰."





Fawad Alam wrote, "Great to see Pakistan in the #AsiaCup2025 Final. Credit to the players and support staff for the hard work and commitment regardless of a few hiccups. One last step to go! 🇵🇰🏆"





Shadab Khan added, "Believe. Keep believing, never give up. Be Pakistan. #PakistanZindabad."





Rumman Raees praised the team’s effort, saying, "A very well-defended total against a promising Bangladeshi team. Well played Pakistan, one step at a time. Now InshAllah it’s time for the big step. Sending all my best wishes to the team for the final. Go and give your best guys! Zindabad."





Other former players echoed similar sentiments. Khurram Manzoor tweeted, "MashAllah! Great performance today. Keep playing with the same spirit in the next match, boys. InshAllah, even better results will come 🤲 🇵🇰."





Umar Akmal congratulated the team and Shaheen Afridi, adding, "Congratulations Team Pakistan @TheRealPCB, good luck for the final #PakvsIndia #PakistanZindabad 🇵🇰."





Sohail Tanveer also expressed his excitement: "Into the #AsiaCup2025 final 🇵🇰 Looking forward to a strong finish In Shaa Allah, best of luck, boys 🙌🏼."





"We are in the FINAL! 🔥 This feeling is for you, the fans! Thank you for the constant prayers and support! 🇵🇰," Hassan Ali wrote.





Former Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal also expressed his joy and stated, "Congratulations Pakistan 🇵🇰 IND vs Pakistan On sunday! who’s winning?"





Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf starred with the ball, taking three wickets each to help Pakistan defend 136, beating Bangladesh by 11 runs in a high-pressure clash.

This victory sets up a historic Asia Cup final against India. Bangladesh managed 124/9, with Shamim Hossain top-scoring 30.

Pakistan struggled early, losing Farhan and Ayub cheaply, but Salman Ali Agha and Fakhar Zaman steadied briefly before wickets tumbled.

Shaheen and Nawaz’s lower-order contributions, along with Haris’s 31 off 23 balls, guided Pakistan to a memorable win.