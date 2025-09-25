Tony Bellew believes Terence Crawford has no chance against THIS boxer

This collage of photos shows American boxer Terence Crawford (left) and Tony Bellew. — Instagram/Reuters

Tony Bellew believes Dmitry Bivol would be a 'step too far' for generational talent Terence Crawford, international media reported on Thursday.

Crawford made history by beating Canelo Alvarez by a unanimous decision in Las Vegas to become the undisputed (WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring) super middleweight champion of the world.

The unbeaten 37-year-old Crawford handed a defeat to the Mexican star boxer in front of over 70,000 fiercely pro-Alvarez crowd at Allegiant Stadium on September 13 after moving two weight classes up.

The judges scored it 116-112, 115-113 and 115-113 in favour of Crawford, who is undefeated with 42-0 with 31 knockouts.

Crawford has become the first male fighter in boxing’s long history to win an undisputed title in three weight classes, having already done so at super-lightweight and welterweight.

Former cruiserweight world champion Bellew reminded boxing fans that he predicted Crawford as the winner against Canelo and praised the Omaha native as one of the greats of the sport.

“Wow just wow!! When they first mentioned this fight I was laughed at for picking him! People wanna say he’s boring! Nothing boring about pure boxing and perfection! Game plan was on point and Bud was exceptional! He’s now amongst the boxing gods!” Bellew said.

When asked about Terence Crawford’s chances against light heavyweight king Dmitry Bivol, Bellew said the former has no chance.

“No chance… that’s a step too far,” he added.

Bivol claimed the undisputed light heavyweight title by defeating Artur Beterbiev back in February.