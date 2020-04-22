Inzamam-ul-Haq recalls harshest criticism of his career

Photo: File

Former batsman Inzamam-ul-Haq has recalled an instance when he received criticism so severe by a senior batsman that it made him "cry for half an hour".

Inzamam, in a video on YouTube, said that he had been dismissed early in a match and was given plenty of flak by the said teammate.

The batting legend admitted that it was the worst kind of stick he had ever received in his career.

"I once got out early. I had mentioned this before; a senior player was really harsh with me on that day. I don’t think I have ever faced that level of harshness as on that day. I cried for half an hour. I was taking a shower and kept crying and I was depressed the entire night after that," Inzamam said.

Furthermore, he also narrated the aftermath where he found himself being seated, in a flight, next to the captain Imran Khan himself.

"Next day, while boarding our plane, I was trying to find my seat. I found out that Imran Khan had the seat next to mine. I had to listen to so much yesterday and today is going to be no different," he said.

The former cricketer said that he wanted the skipper to doze off in a bid to escape another round of critique but surprisingly the captain only said a few words.

"Imran bhai looked my way and asked me about the shot I played. He told me that he thought that I was going to blow away the opposition. He told me my form is good. I couldn’t tell if he was joking with me or not. Imran bhai, after saying this, put a pillow behind his neck and went to sleep. He stayed asleep the entire flight,” he added.

