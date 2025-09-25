Suns owner Ishbia says he is not worried about lawsuits filed against franchise

Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia sits courtside against the Indiana Pacers at Footprint Center Phoenix on July 1, 2025. — Reuters

PHOENIX: Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia on Wednesday said he is not worried about the lawsuits filed against his franchise because filing is not an issue; you have to win it.

The accusations levelled in the lawsuits include discrimination and wrongful termination.

The franchise have been sued continuously since 2024.

The latest case dates back to August when two minority owners of the franchise sued Ishbia, demanding an investigation of the team's business and financial condition.

Ishiba said anyone can file a lawsuit, but the truth is you have to win them as well.

"As you guys know, anyone can file a lawsuit on any day they want for any reason they want," Ishbia said.

"I could file a lawsuit for that question, right? But the truth is, you've actually got to win a lawsuit.”

Suns’ owner further stated that he is different from most of the successful people; he is not going to settle because he has not done anything wrong.

"Where I'm different than most successful people, or people that you say have a lot of money, is we don't settle,” Ishiba added.

“So if we don't do anything wrong, I'm not paying someone. If their threat is they're going to go to the media and write [about] a lawsuit, have fun. Cool. Write it."

Ishbia continued, saying we have not lost any of the lawsuits yet, and we are not going to lose any of them.

"I hope you guys all report on how many lawsuits we actually lose. Because we haven't lost one of them, and we're not going to lose any of them, to be honest, because they're ridiculous."