Carlos Alcaraz provides major update on ankle injury

Carlos Alcaraz receives medical attention after sustaining an injury during his round of 32 match against Argentina's Sebastian Baez at Ariake Colosseum in Tokyo on September 24, 2025. — Reuters

Carlos Alcaraz has provided an update on the ankle injury he sustained during the first round of the Japan Open on Thursday.

World No.1 Alcaraz defeated Argentina’s Sebastian Baez 6-4, 6-2 in straight sets here at Ariake Coliseum, despite an injury scare.

The Spaniard twisted his ankle while reaching for a ball and fell to the ground in pain in the first set. His left ankle and heel were taped, and he required medical treatment immediately.

He came back after a short break and continued the game where he left, but rain interrupted the match for 30 minutes.

The 22-year-old Spaniard came back after the rain delay with tape on his ankle and finished the match with a victory.

Following the match in an interview, Alcaraz said he was scared when he planted his ankle but he is happy that he finished the match with a win.

“Yeah, I mean I was scared too, I’m not gonna lie. When I plant the ankle, I was worried, to be honest, because I didn’t feel good at the beginning,” Alcaraz said.

“So I’m just happy that I was able to play after that, playing such a good tennis, finish the match quite decent, quite good.”

The six-time Grand Slam winner said the next day and a half will not be easy for him but he will try his best to recover in order to be able to play the next round.

“So let’s see, it’s not gonna be easy the next day, day and a half for me,” he added.

“So I will try to recover, to do whatever it takes to be ready for the next round, to try to play and have a good level enough to compete in the next round. But it was a bad… it was unlucky, I’d say. So let’s see.”