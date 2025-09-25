Saim Ayub breaks Shahid Afridi’s unwanted record with fourth duck in Asia Cup 2025

Pakistan's Saim Ayub plays a shot during their ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match against India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 21, 2025. — AFP

DUBAI: Pakistan’s left-handed batter Saim Ayub registered an unwanted record with a three-ball duck against Bangladesh in the must-win ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

The 24-year-old, who was dismissed for a duck in all three of Pakistan’s group-stage matches against Oman, arch-rivals India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), respectively, failed to turn things around in the ongoing eight-team tournament.

Ayub fell victim to Mahedi Hasan on the fourth delivery of the second over as he smashed a flighted delivery straight into the hands of Rishad Hossain at mid on.

The duck marked his fourth in the Asia Cup 2025 and eighth overall in T20Is, which took him past former captain and star all-rounder Shahid Afridi on the list of most ducks by a Pakistan batter in the shortest format, led by out-of-favour middle-order batter Umar Akmal.

Star batter Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez and Kamran Akmal are joint fourth on the unwanted list with seven ducks each.

Most ducks for Pakistan in T20Is

Umar Akmal – 10 ducks in 84 matches Saim Ayub – 9 ducks in 47 matches Shahid Afridi – 8 ducks in 98 matches Kamran Akmal – 7 ducks in 58 matches Mohammad Hafeez – 7 ducks in 119 matches Babar Azam – 7 ducks in 128 matches

Notably, earlier in the tournament, Saim Ayub also became the 62nd batter in men’s T20Is to bag three consecutive ducks, featuring compatriots Mohammad Hafeez and Abdullah Shafique.

Abdullah is at the top of the unwanted list with four consecutive ducks in the shortest format.