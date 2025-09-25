Taskin Ahmed achieves major landmark during Pakistan clash

Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed celebrates dismissing Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan (not pictured) during their ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 25, 2025. — ACC

DUBAI: Bangladesh’s right-arm pacer Taskin Ahmed amassed a major landmark during their ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match against Pakistan, underway here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Taskin, who missed Bangladesh’s previous Super Four fixture against India, returned to the side and gave them an ideal start against Pakistan with the ball by dismissing in-form opener Sahibzada Farhan in the first over.

With the dismissal, Taskin completed 100 wickets in T20Is, becoming just the third Bangladeshi to achieve the milestone in the format, joining former captain and legendary all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and fellow pacer Mustafizur Rahman.



Most wickets for Bangladesh in men’s T20Is

Mustafizur Rahman – 150 wickets in 117 innings

Shakib Al Hasan – 149 wickets in 126 innings

Taskin Ahmed – 100 wickets in 80 innings*

Mahedi Hasan – 61 wickets in 64 innings

Shoriful Islam – 58 wickets in 52 innings

Overall, he became the 26th bowler to complete the century of wickets in men’s T20Is.

Notably, Taskin’s first-over strike was bolstered by Mahedi Hasan in the next over as he dismissed Saim Ayub for a duck to push Pakistan to the backfoot as they had been reduced to 5/2.

Following the early slump, skipper Salman Ali Agha joined experienced opener Fakhar Zaman in the middle to launch recovery.

When this story was filed, Pakistan were 15/2 in four overs, with Fakhar and Agha unbeaten on six and five, respectively.

It is pertinent to mention that the ongoing fixture is a must-win for both Pakistan and Bangladesh as the winner will face India in the Asia Cup 2025 final, scheduled to be played at the same venue on Sunday.