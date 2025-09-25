Ronaldo wants Neymar in Brazil squad for FIFA World Cup 2026

This collage of photos shows Brazil's Ronaldo Nazario (left) and Neymar Jr. — Reuters/AFP

Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario has urged national team coach Carlo Ancelotti to bring Neymar Jr back into the squad ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America, calling the forward a ‘decisive’ player for the Selecao.

The all-time leading scorer for Brazil with 79 goals in 128 matches, Neymar, is keen to represent his country at the World Cup next year, marking his fourth major event, for which he has rejoined his boyhood club Santos in January after ending his tie with Al Hilal.

However, Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti has repeatedly said that the striker needs to be in good physical condition to be considered for selection.

Meanwhile, Brazil’s former record goal scorer Ronaldo, while speaking at a publicity event in Sao Paulo, said Neymar’s unique qualities have made him irreplaceable.

“He is a decisive player for the Brazilian Selecao. We don't have another player like Neymar,” Ronaldo said.

He emphasised that Brazil's performance would be better with Neymar, pointing out his notable absence.

"The people hope 100 percent that he will go to the World Cup because if he is there, we will definitely have better results than if he's not there," he added.

The 33-year-old Brazilian forward has not featured for the national team since suffering a major knee injury in October 2023 during a World Cup qualifier against Uruguay.

Since returning to Santos, he has played regularly but has not yet been recalled.

Ancelotti omitted Neymar from Brazil’s September squad, stating the forward needs to regain full fitness.

"He needs to get in better shape to help the national team and to give the best of himself at the World Cup," Ancelotti said.

It is pertinent to mention that the 2026 World Cup will be staged in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Ancelotti is expected to finalise his squad soon as Brazil prepare for the upcoming qualification matches.