Pakistan's NCA red-ball camp concludes as South Africa series looms

Pakistan's Babar Azam (left) during fielding drills at a practice session at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore on November 28, 2023. — PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan’s 16-day red-ball training camp was concluded here at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) on Thursday as they gear up for the two-match home Test series against South Africa, scheduled to get underway on October 12.

The camp began on September 9 and was originally scheduled to conclude on September 28, but was then rescheduled to end on September 26.

The decision was made due to the potential commencement of the Pakistan Test squad’s training camp on September 30. The contingent, however, is likely to be announced this week.

Notably, a total of 11 players participated in the NCA red-ball camp under the supervision of red-ball head coach Azhar Mahmood, who was supported by NCA coaches and staff members.

Those included in the camp squad were star batter Babar Azam, Abdullah Shafique, Ali Raza, Azan Awais, and Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Salman, Rohail Nazir, Sajid Khan and Shamil Hussain.

Meanwhile, the senior duo of Mohammad Rizwan and Naseem Shah were not available for selection as they were featuring in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025.

In a video statement, released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), interim red-ball head coach Mahmood shared the objectives and outcomes of the training camp, expressing satisfaction with the players’ development.

“There were actually two objectives to hold this camp; to prepare for the South Africa series and to work with youngsters who delivered notable performances in the domestic circuit, and I think, both objectives have been adequately achieved,” said Mahmood.

The two-match series will begin here at the Gaddafi Stadium on October 12, while the subsequent Test is set to be played in Rawalpindi from October 20 to 24.

For the upcoming home assignment, Pakistan are likely to continue their emphasis on spin-friendly pitches – a move which gave them success against England last year.

Mahmood further shared that the training camp aimed at helping the players to benefit from the expected spin-friendly conditions in the South Africa series.

“South Africa have two spinners, so we made them [batters] practice on the spin-friendly pitch so that they can play big knocks. For the bowlers, we worked on control, line and wicket-taking options.”