Kovac expects Dortmund to continue its unbeaten run

BERLIN: Borussia Dortmund coach Niko Kovac said Mainz will be a tough opponent, but he is hopeful that his team will extend their unbeaten Bundesliga run in their next encounter on Saturday.

Dortmund have now gone 12 games without a defeat, stretching back to last season, with 10 wins and two draws and are in second position in the standings of the Bundesliga on 10 points behind Bayern Munich, who are two points ahead.

Kovac, reflecting on their opponent for Saturday, said Mainz will be a tough opposition, but he expects his team to continue their unbeaten run.

"Mainz will be an uncomfortable opponent," Kovac said.

"It will be an intense game. They put in a lot of running effort and attack early."

"So there is a danger that there will be chances against us. They are a serious opponent but I expect us to continue our run with our confidence high."

Dortmund are on a rise under Kovac, who took over in January and strengthened their defence, switching from a four-man to a three-man defence.

The Ruhr Valley club is struggling with defenders as Niklas Suele and Nico Schlotterbeck are already sidelined; however, they have kept a clean sheet in their last three league games, all victories.

Kovac has a points average of 2.1 in 18 league matches since taking over, the best of any Dortmund coach at this stage.

Kovac added that the team has worked on their defensive department, which can be seen in their performance.

"We focused on this in the summer, to try to minimise the number of goals conceded," Kovac added.

"We are on a good level."

"The defence starts up front and I am trying to pass this on to our strikers. If we catch things early high up then we have fewer problems at the back."