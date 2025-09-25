ICC reprimands Suryakumar Yadav over controversial remarks: sources

Suryakumar Yadav of India warms up ahead of the Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Stadium on September 14, 2025 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. - AFP

DUBAI: Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav has been formally reprimanded by the International Cricket Council (ICC) over controversial remarks, sources told Geo News on Thursday.

The ICC reportedly advised Yadav to refrain from making political statements in the future, following a hearing with the governing body’s officials.

The controversy stems from the top-order batter’s post-match comments after India’s group-stage victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup on September 14.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) filed an official complaint, accusing the Indian skipper of politicising cricket and violating the ICC’s code of conduct on neutrality.

Sources said the PCB submitted a detailed letter demanding strict action, claiming that Yadav’s remarks were against the spirit of the game and harmed cricket’s reputation.

The issue arose during the high-profile Pakistan–India clash, which drew significant attention both on and off the field.

Tensions were further heightened when both teams skipped the traditional handshake at the toss, reportedly on the advice of the match referee.

India won the group-stage match by seven wickets, but Yadav’s comments have continued to attract criticism, with pundits calling them “unprecedented” and “detrimental to the spirit of the game.”

Separately, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) lodged a formal complaint with the ICC against Pakistan players Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan for their on-field gestures during the Asia Cup Super Fours clash in Dubai last Sunday.

The complaint, reportedly submitted via email on Wednesday, highlights Farhan’s animated celebration after reaching his half-century and Rauf’s gestures toward fans while fielding at the boundary, incidents that went viral on social media and sparked widespread debate.

If the players deny the allegations, the ICC is expected to hold a hearing, where they could appear before match referee Richie Richardson. Andy Pycroft is also serving as a match referee for the tournament.

Both Pakistan players are scheduled to appear before the ICC governing body on Friday.