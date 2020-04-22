County cricketer Tom Alsop shares isolation experience

Photo: AFP

County cricketer Tom Alsop is kicking his heels because of the coronavirus pandemic but says his mother's job on the front line in a British hospital puts his frustrations into perspective.

Global cricket is on hold, including the start of the English season and the lucrative Twenty20 Indian Premier League, with dire warnings sounded over the potential financial fallout from a prolonged shutdown.

Alsop has been placed on the furlough scheme -- which sees 80 percent of wages up to a certain level covered by the British government. The players are in talks with the club about the remaining 20 percent.

The 24-year-old, who says county cricketers' wages are "very good for what we do", said the issue pales into insignificance compared with the work his mother and other National Health Service staff are doing.

"My morale is as positive as it can be during these uncertain times. With my mother's job in intensive care (working as a senior critical care nurse) at RUH (Royal United Hospitals) Bath, it really puts things in perspective," the wicketkeeper-batsman told AFP.

Alsop, who has represented England at Under-19 and Lions (England's second-tier) level, says he is fortunate as a professional sportsman.

"At the end of the day it's a game. I don't drive into work every day wondering how many lives I might need to save or are there going to be enough beds for everyone," he said.

He hopes one positive outcome of the coronavirus will be that it will make people rethink their priorities.

"What really matters in life is family and loved ones," he said. "Not being upset over not having the newest Mercedes or that your stock portfolio has fallen by a few points."













