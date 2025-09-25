Alcaraz battles injury and rain to win in Tokyo debut

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates winning his round of 32 match against Argentina's Sebastian Baez on September 25, 2025. — Reuters

KOTO CITY: World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz defeated Argentina’s Sebastian Baez by 6-4, 6-2 in straight sets in the Kinoshita Group Japan Open Tennis Championships here at Ariake Coliseum on Thursday, despite an injury scare and a rain delay.



Alcaraz twisted his ankle while reaching for a ball and fell to the ground in pain in the first set. His left ankle and heel were taped, and he required medical treatment immediately.

He came back after a short break and continued the game where he left, but rain interrupted the match for 30 minutes when he was in a good position at 5-4.

The 22-year-old Spaniard came back after the rain delay with tape on his ankle and was playing with greater confidence.

He reached the second round of the ATP 500 tournament, finishing the match in a straight-set victory.

Alcaraz is the top seed in Tokyo and hopes to join 12 other World No.1 players who have won the title in Japan. He now leads the ATP Tour with 63 wins and seven titles in 2025.

Alcaraz will next face either Alejandro Tabilo, the recent Chengdu champion, or Zizou Bergs.

It is pertinent to mention that Casper Ruud defeated Japan’s Shintaro Mochizuki 4-6, 6-1, 6-1 and will play Matteo Berrettini next.

Ruud expressed that his goal is to end the season well.

“My goal is to have a good end of the season, and I haven’t really had that in the past except for Turin, [where] I’ve had some good results. Indoors is not my forte,” Ruud said.