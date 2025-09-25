Cameron crowned WBC World Champion as Katie Taylor steps away from boxing

An undated picture of Britain’s Chantelle Cameron. — Instagram/ chancam91

Britain’s Chantelle Cameron has been officially raised to full WBC light-welterweight world champion following Katie Taylor's decision to take time away from the sport, the World Boxing Council announced on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old Northampton boxer was previously the WBC interim title holder.

Cameron previously became the undisputed light welterweight champion after handing Taylor her first professional defeat in May 2023.

However, Taylor avenged that defeat in a hard-fought rematch six months later. The WBC had ordered a trilogy, but Taylor has decided not to pursue it for the time being.

As a result, Cameron has been ordered to defend her newly confirmed crown in a mandatory fight against WBO champion and fellow countryman Sandy Ryan.

Cameron expressed on her social media that she is starting a new chapter and is enthusiastic about both her evolving career and the supportive team she has.

“Looking forward to making more moves in my career with a great team and the future is looking bright,” she shared on Instagram.

Katie Taylor, widely regarded as one of the greatest female boxers of all time, has been named WBC emeritus champion, meaning she would be first in line for a title shot when she returns to the ring.